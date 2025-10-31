© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 31-Nov 2)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT

Happy Halloween! Michigan Public is here to share some of the spooky adventures happening around the state this week. Or, if you're just looking for some fun activities this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these festive, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Howl-A-Ween
11/1 | 5 p.m.
6266 West River Drive NE, Belmont, MI
Free

Manistee’s Ghost Ship
11/1 | 7:30 p.m.
99 Arthur Street, Manistee, MI
$15

Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival
11/1 | All Day
123 W Grand River, Howell, MI
$30

Dueling Pianos Show & Live Auctions
11/1 | 7:30 p.m.
14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI
$30

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Take Ten: Playwriting Workshop with Brian Cox
11/1 | 11 a.m.
322 W Ann Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$75/member, $93.75/non-member

Trick or Treat in Depot Town
10/29 | 4 p.m.
Downtown Ypsi - Depot Town
Free

Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers
11/1 | 7 p.m.
1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen
11/1 | 8 p.m.
316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Opening weekend - DaVinci: The Exhibition
10/31-11/2 | All Day
20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124
$34

Legends of the South Live
11/1 | 8 p.m.
211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Mozart & Brahms by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra
10/30-11/1 | Set Times Vary
3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
11/2 | 1 p.m.
2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Hollywood of Horrors Halloween Costume Party
10/31 - 11/2 | 8 p.m.
20 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$42-$64

The Haunt, Final Weekend
10/31-11/2 | 6:30 p.m.
1256 28th Street SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$30/online, $35/at-the-door

Taylor Tomlinson
10/31-11/1| 7 p.m.
24 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Sherlock
11/1 | 7:30 p.m.
341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market
11/1 | All Day
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Haunted Crafternoon
10/30 | 3 p.m.
315 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Fright Night Costume Contest
10/31 | 9 p.m.
139 S Edwards Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10

Dia De Los Muertos
11/1 | 5:30 p.m.
3097, 930 Lake Street, Ste A, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

Trick or Treat
10/31 | 6 p.m.
700 E Ash Street, Mason, MI
Free

The Nordic Files: A True Crime Experience Weekend Getaway
10/31-11/2 | All Day
506 S Oakland Street, St Johns, MI
$750/couple

Dog Man: The Musical
11/1 | 12 p.m.
750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Pick-A-Peck for People
11/2 | 1 p.m.
4648 Otto Road, Charlotte, MI
Free
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
