Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 31-Nov 2)

Happy Halloween! Michigan Public is here to share some of the spooky adventures happening around the state this week. Or, if you're just looking for some fun activities this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these festive, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Howl-A-Ween

11/1 | 5 p.m.

6266 West River Drive NE, Belmont, MI

Free

Manistee’s Ghost Ship

11/1 | 7:30 p.m.

99 Arthur Street, Manistee, MI

$15

Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival

11/1 | All Day

123 W Grand River, Howell, MI

$30

Dueling Pianos Show & Live Auctions

11/1 | 7:30 p.m.

14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI

$30

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Take Ten: Playwriting Workshop with Brian Cox

11/1 | 11 a.m.

322 W Ann Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$75/member, $93.75/non-member

Trick or Treat in Depot Town

10/29 | 4 p.m.

Downtown Ypsi - Depot Town

Free

Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers

11/1 | 7 p.m.

1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen

11/1 | 8 p.m.

316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Opening weekend - DaVinci: The Exhibition

10/31-11/2 | All Day

20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124

$34

Legends of the South Live

11/1 | 8 p.m.

211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Mozart & Brahms by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

10/30-11/1 | Set Times Vary

3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

11/2 | 1 p.m.

2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Hollywood of Horrors Halloween Costume Party

10/31 - 11/2 | 8 p.m.

20 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$42-$64

The Haunt, Final Weekend

10/31-11/2 | 6:30 p.m.

1256 28th Street SW, Grand Rapids, MI

$30/online, $35/at-the-door

Taylor Tomlinson

10/31-11/1| 7 p.m.

24 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Sherlock

11/1 | 7:30 p.m.

341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market

11/1 | All Day

2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Haunted Crafternoon

10/30 | 3 p.m.

315 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Fright Night Costume Contest

10/31 | 9 p.m.

139 S Edwards Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

Dia De Los Muertos

11/1 | 5:30 p.m.

3097, 930 Lake Street, Ste A, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Trick or Treat

10/31 | 6 p.m.

700 E Ash Street, Mason, MI

Free

The Nordic Files: A True Crime Experience Weekend Getaway

10/31-11/2 | All Day

506 S Oakland Street, St Johns, MI

$750/couple

Dog Man: The Musical

11/1 | 12 p.m.

750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary