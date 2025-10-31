Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 31-Nov 2)
Happy Halloween! Michigan Public is here to share some of the spooky adventures happening around the state this week. Or, if you're just looking for some fun activities this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these festive, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Howl-A-Ween
11/1 | 5 p.m.
6266 West River Drive NE, Belmont, MI
Free
Manistee’s Ghost Ship
11/1 | 7:30 p.m.
99 Arthur Street, Manistee, MI
$15
Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival
11/1 | All Day
123 W Grand River, Howell, MI
$30
Dueling Pianos Show & Live Auctions
11/1 | 7:30 p.m.
14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI
$30
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Take Ten: Playwriting Workshop with Brian Cox
11/1 | 11 a.m.
322 W Ann Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$75/member, $93.75/non-member
Trick or Treat in Depot Town
10/29 | 4 p.m.
Downtown Ypsi - Depot Town
Free
Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers
11/1 | 7 p.m.
1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen
11/1 | 8 p.m.
316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Opening weekend - DaVinci: The Exhibition
10/31-11/2 | All Day
20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124
$34
Legends of the South Live
11/1 | 8 p.m.
211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Mozart & Brahms by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra
10/30-11/1 | Set Times Vary
3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
11/2 | 1 p.m.
2000 Brush Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Hollywood of Horrors Halloween Costume Party
10/31 - 11/2 | 8 p.m.
20 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$42-$64
The Haunt, Final Weekend
10/31-11/2 | 6:30 p.m.
1256 28th Street SW, Grand Rapids, MI
$30/online, $35/at-the-door
Taylor Tomlinson
10/31-11/1| 7 p.m.
24 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Sherlock
11/1 | 7:30 p.m.
341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market
11/1 | All Day
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Haunted Crafternoon
10/30 | 3 p.m.
315 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Fright Night Costume Contest
10/31 | 9 p.m.
139 S Edwards Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
Dia De Los Muertos
11/1 | 5:30 p.m.
3097, 930 Lake Street, Ste A, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Trick or Treat
10/31 | 6 p.m.
700 E Ash Street, Mason, MI
Free
The Nordic Files: A True Crime Experience Weekend Getaway
10/31-11/2 | All Day
506 S Oakland Street, St Johns, MI
$750/couple
Dog Man: The Musical
11/1 | 12 p.m.
750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Pick-A-Peck for People
11/2 | 1 p.m.
4648 Otto Road, Charlotte, MI
Free