Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 16-18)

Winter is a hard time to get out of the house, but Michigan Public is here to help! If you need a fun, new activity to brave the cold, we've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament

1/16-1/18 | 4 p.m.

U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, Cliffs Drive, Ishpeming, MI

$17.85

National Geographic Live: Earth after Dark

1/16 | 7:30 p.m.

Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI

Free

Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition

1/17 | 9:30 a.m.

Camp Roger - 8356 Belding Road NE, Rockford, MI

$109

Mitchell State Park Lantern-lit Snowshoe Trail

1/2-2/28 | 6 p.m.

Mitchell State Park - 6093 E. M-115, Cadillac, Mi

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Poetry at Literati: Kurt Luchs

1/16 | 6:30 p.m.

Literati Bookstore - 124 E. Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Martha Graham Dance Company

1/16-1/18 | 7:30 p.m.

Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Curling Fest 2026

1/16 | 7 p.m.

Arctic Breakaway - 501 Coliseum Drive, Chelsea, MI

$30

Comedian Bharoocha

1/15-1/17 | 6:15 p.m.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Detroit Auto Show

1/14-1/25 | All Day

Huntington Place - 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226

$26.48

Detroit Red Wings vs San Jose Sharks

1/16 | 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Beethoven & Mendelssohn

1/17 | 8 p.m.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Duct Tape Derby

1/17 | All Day

Mt. Brighton Ski Area - 4141 Bauer Road, Brighton, MI

Free to watch

Grand Rapids

Candlelight: Rock Favorites on Strings

1/16 | 8:45 p.m.

Wealthy Theatre - 1130 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

1/15-1/18 | All Day

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$12

Grand Rapids Griffins vs Milwaukee Admirals

1/17 | 7 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Silent Disco at World of Winter

1/17 | 7 p.m.

Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

Revising Creedence

1/16 | 7:30 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Portage Home Show

1/16-1/18 | All Day

Crossroads Mall - 6650 S. Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI

Free

Winter Market

1/17 | 8 a.m.

Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market - 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Yoga & Forest Bathing

1/18 | 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$28 members, $35 non-members

Lansing

Back to the Future: The Musical

1/13-1/18 | 7:30 p.m.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Twyla Birdsong

1/16 | 5 p.m.

UrbanBeat Event Center - 1213 Turner Road, Lansing, MI

$25

Q106 Homegrown Throwdown

1/16 | 6 p.m.

Grewal Hall - 224 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI

$20.41