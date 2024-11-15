© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Man pleads guilty to stealing millions from major Detroit riverfront nonprofit

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:56 PM EST
FILE- This June 24, 2014 file photo shows walkers and joggers along the Detroit RiverWalk in Detroit. A man who for years controlled the finances at a group that has turned Detroit's riverfront into a popular attraction was charged Wednesday, June 5, 2024, with embezzling tens of millions of dollars. William Smith routinely used money from the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to pay credit card bills for travel, hotels, limousines, household goods, clothing and jewelry, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court. Smith, who was chief financial officer from 2011 until he was fired in May, was charged with bank and wire fraud. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio_File)
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of stealing $44 million from a Detroit nonprofit group pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes that stunned the organization and forced some delays in a major riverfront project.

For years, William Smith controlled the money at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which is transforming miles of shore along the Detroit River into recreation space, with plazas, pavilions and parks.

“We are pleased to see Will Smith begin to be held accountable for his disgraceful actions," Chief Executive Ryan Sullivan said.

Smith, 52, was arrested in June. Investigators said the chief financial officer routinely used money from the Riverfront Conservancy for travel, hotels, limousines, household goods, clothing and jewelry. He had side gigs in real estate, a nightclub and amateur basketball.

Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering during an appearance in Detroit federal court, acknowledging that the group's loss was at least $44 million. He could face more than 15 years in prison when he returns to court in March.

The Riverfront Conservancy recently said that the theft is forcing it to delay portions of a riverwalk project. The group's board of directors is composed of prominent people in Michigan business and government.

“Mr. Smith’s deceitful actions, which spanned for more than a decade, not only broke the trust of his employer but the entire community,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, who leads the FBI in Detroit.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
