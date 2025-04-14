People without legal status in Michigan have tough choice to make about registering with government

People without legal status in Michigan have a big decision ahead of them.

On Thursday, a federal judge said the Trump administration could require people without legal status to register with the government — and also require them to carry proof of registration with them at all times.

Refusing to register could land people in jail and mean fines as well.

Ruby Robinson is with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. He said it's not clear if people who comply and register will be let go afterwards or detained. He said affected immigrants should consult an attorney, and not rely on social media.

"At this point in time, the federal government does not have the resources it needs to arrest, detain and deport millions of people all at the same time," Robinson said. "And so part of this is to create an environment of fear so they actually just choose to leave."

There are signs that the government is attempting to increase its ability to detain larger numbers of immigrants. In Michigan, North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, a private prison that has been closed since 2022, is reopening under a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE is also approaching local law enforcement agencies to request participation in a program that trains local police officers to use a federal database to see if anyone they've arrested is wanted by ICE. Officers will then hold that person for up to 48 hours in the local jail, to give an ICE officer time to pick the detainee up. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is the first local law enforcement agency to agree to participate in the program in Michigan so far.

Robinson said meanwhile, the federal government is paying for a multi-million dollar advertising campaign to convince people to self-deport.

About 100,000 people without legal status live in the state.