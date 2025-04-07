© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jackson County Sheriff Department first in Michigan to join ICE

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published April 7, 2025 at 7:24 PM EDT
A collage of three images, cropped into chevrons that lead into one another. The first image is of a paper with “A guide for new immigrants” with a partially visible permanent resident card laid atop it. There is a department of homeland security logo on the paper guide. The second image is of a group of people in what appears to be a parking lot. Most of the people have their heads turned away from the camera, with the few visible faces blurred out. The person closest to the camera has their back turned, with the words “POLICE ICE” emblazoned on the back of their windbreaker. And the last photo is of a woman on a farm, doing some kind of work with a row of corn laid out on a stainless steel surface in front of her.
Adobe Stock; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Bob Nichols/USDA; Collage by Adam Yahya Rayes/Michigan Public
Images related to immigration

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has entered into a limited agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It's the first agency in Michigan to be part of the federal 287(g) Warrant Service Officer program with ICE.

Under the program, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies at the jail are expected to receive ICE training. They would then be authorized to check to see if someone arrested by road patrol officers is wanted by ICE, and, if so, detain them for up to 48 hours, and release them into ICE custody, if an ICE officer shows up in that time.

Christine Sauvé is with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. She said these agreements aren't good for communities.

"When local law enforcement officers are doing the work of ICE, community members lose trust," Sauvé said. "And then they're less likely to come forward to report crimes. In the end, that makes us all less safe."

Sauvé said local law enforcement that assist ICE are helping with mass deportation, not public safety.

"Taking out a breadwinner, removing that person affects U.S. citizen children who go to school, co-workers, local employers, our local economy," she said.

A Jackson County Sheriff's official said the agency was approached by ICE and asked to participate in the program, and agreed.

Nationwide, more than 400 agencies have signed on to the Warrant Service Officer program with ICE. In a statement, ICE said it needs the ability to detain more people due to its expanded enforcement operations.

“ICE is exploring all options to meet its current and future detention requirements, which include possible support from partner law enforcement agencies.”
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System Immigration detentionICE detaineesImmigration and Customs Enforcementundocumented immigrants
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content