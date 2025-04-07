Jackson County Sheriff Department first in Michigan to join ICE

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has entered into a limited agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It's the first agency in Michigan to be part of the federal 287(g) Warrant Service Officer program with ICE.

Under the program, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies at the jail are expected to receive ICE training. They would then be authorized to check to see if someone arrested by road patrol officers is wanted by ICE, and, if so, detain them for up to 48 hours, and release them into ICE custody, if an ICE officer shows up in that time.

Christine Sauvé is with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. She said these agreements aren't good for communities.

"When local law enforcement officers are doing the work of ICE, community members lose trust," Sauvé said. "And then they're less likely to come forward to report crimes. In the end, that makes us all less safe."

Sauvé said local law enforcement that assist ICE are helping with mass deportation, not public safety.

"Taking out a breadwinner, removing that person affects U.S. citizen children who go to school, co-workers, local employers, our local economy," she said.

A Jackson County Sheriff's official said the agency was approached by ICE and asked to participate in the program, and agreed.

Nationwide, more than 400 agencies have signed on to the Warrant Service Officer program with ICE. In a statement, ICE said it needs the ability to detain more people due to its expanded enforcement operations.

“ICE is exploring all options to meet its current and future detention requirements, which include possible support from partner law enforcement agencies.”