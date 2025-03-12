© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Making sense of Michigan's immigration data

By Ronia Cabansag,
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published March 12, 2025 at 9:04 PM EDT
A group of men stand in a circle facing away from the camera at night. One leans on the hood of a car. All wear uniforms. The man at the center of the photo has the words "POLICE" and "ICE" in white letters on the back of his jacket.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
/
Flickr.com
During his campaign, President Donald Trump promised to implement mass deportations during his second term as president. Some voters are counting on that promise, while othesr consider it a threat that's caused anxiety about the coming year.

Although Michigan’s foreign-born population is relatively small when compared to other states, the state is known for accepting a relatively large number of refugees and temporary visa workers.

Adam Yahya Rayes, a data reporter for Michigan Public, noted that federal immigration enforcement data since the new administration took over have been inconsistent, confusing and incomplete.

While it may be too early to assess how immigration or enforcement activity in Michigan has changed since the beginning of Trump’s second term, Rayes provided historical immigration data for the state to help contextualize any new information that may be released.

Rayes walked through a detailed breakdown of the immigrant population in Michigan, highlighting how many of these immigrants are believed to be residing here without legal status. Additionally, Rayes pointed out that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Michigan and Ohio have historically played a minimal role in national immigration enforcement totals.

In Michigan, only four county jails permit ICE to detain immigrants on their premises; however, the available data offers only a limited view of the number of individuals who are actually detained.

Find Adam's FAQ page on immigration data below:

criminal justice immigration Immigration detention Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE Detroit
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
