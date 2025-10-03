Grand Blanc police release video from deadly attack on Mormon chapel

Grand Blanc Township police released body camera video Friday of officers confronting a gunman who attacked a Mormon chapel last Sunday.

The video begins as an unidentified armed Grand Blanc Township police officer leaves his vehicle and begins to move toward the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Gun shots can be heard.

The unidentified police officer and an unidentified Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer confront 40 year old Thomas Jacob Sanford outside the chapel. He’s already driven his truck into the building, opened fire on people inside the chapel and set the building on fire.

Officers can be heard saying “Get on the ground” and “Drop the gun now.”

A brief volley of gunshots can be heard and the video concludes.

Michigan Public has made the decision not to provide a link to the video because some people may find the contents disturbing.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye praised the officers’ response.

“This is what law enforcement is trained to do and this is how law enforcement should respond to these incidents. That’s what we swear an oath to protect and serve,” said Renye.

The officers’ use of deadly force remains under investigation, which is standard procedure.

But Renye said it was important to release the video, even though the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We saw no need for (waiting) three or four weeks or whenever this officer is cleared to reopen wounds,” said Renye, “We wanted to be transparent…get this out…so now…we can all begin to heal.”

Four people died and eight others were injured. Most of the injured have been released from the hospital.

Grand Blanc officials plan to hold a memorial to the victims next week.

Also, a community fund has been established to assist the victims of the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel.