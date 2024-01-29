A push to restart driver's education in Michigan public schools

There’s a new push to return driver’s education classes to Michigan schools.

The state stopped mandating that public schools offer driver's ed classes in the 1990s and has not provided funding in 20 years.

That means many teens must turn to private companies that teach people how to drive.

Julian Morris is a high school junior in Saginaw. He said the cost of learning to drive at a private company is too expensive for many of his peers.

“Learning to drive should not be determined by affordability,” said Morris, who said learning to drive is a rite of passage.

At a news conference in Genesee County on Monday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the percentage of Michigan teenagers with a driver’s license has dropped from 66% in 2000 to 56% today.

Supporters say getting a driver’s license is not just about independence. They say, without a license, teens have limited opportunities for jobs and other activities.

The push to restore funding for driver's education programs in public schools has the support of the state’s largest teachers union.

Chandra Madafferi is the president of the Michigan Education Association. She said the cost of bringing back driver's education is not clear.

“We are hoping, with a combination of funding from the state government, some foundations and charities, and then dealerships that might donate and step up, that it won’t be a huge burden on our school districts, but it will reduce the burden on our families,” said Madafferi.

Secretary Benson said there are currently talks underway in Lansing to find state money for driver's education programs.