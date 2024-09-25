© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
If you donated a recurring gift of $8/month or $96/year, or already make a qualifying recurring gift at or above that amount, you will be receiving an invitation to NPR+ by September 30. This is a brand-new program for us, so no invitations have been sent yet, but they will be soon. Thank you for your patience! If you have further questions, you can learn more here.

Federal officials say Ann Arbor school counselor referred to student as a terrorist

Michigan Public | By Ed White | The Associated Press
Published September 25, 2024 at 7:23 AM EDT
Empty computer room neatly placed for student in a computer lab.
pakorn lopattanakij/happystock - stock.adobe.com
/
245360648
Empty computer room neatly placed for student in a computer lab.

The U.S. Education Department said Tuesday it confirmed that a Michigan school counselor referred to a Muslim student as a terrorist last fall.

The Ann Arbor school district agreed to survey students, families and staff about harassment based on race or natural origin and come up with a plan to address any concerns, the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights said at the close of an investigation.

The department “looks forward to working with the district to ensure full access to a harassment-free education for every student going forward," said Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights.

A Tappan Middle School student who is Muslim and Palestinian American went to a counselor's office last November after difficulty working in class, according to a summary.

The boy said the counselor declined to let him get a drink and also replied: "I am not negotiating with a terrorist.”

The counselor's version was slightly different but she acknowledged saying, "I don’t negotiate with terrorists,” according to the government.

The student was offended, and the counselor said she apologized.

“We stand against all forms of racism, hate, discrimination and bias,” the school district said in a statement Tuesday. “When harm is done in our school community, we always take these matters seriously. We do not ignore them. We do not deny them. And we do not neglect to hold people accountable.”

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR, had asked the Education Department to investigate.

“Schools have an affirmative legal duty to ensure that every student can come to school in a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment for learning," CAIR attorney Amy Doukoure said.
Tags
Education ann arbor schools
Ed White | The Associated Press
See stories by Ed White | The Associated Press
Related Content