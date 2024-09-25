Federal officials say Ann Arbor school counselor referred to student as a terrorist

The U.S. Education Department said Tuesday it confirmed that a Michigan school counselor referred to a Muslim student as a terrorist last fall.

The Ann Arbor school district agreed to survey students, families and staff about harassment based on race or natural origin and come up with a plan to address any concerns, the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights said at the close of an investigation.

The department “looks forward to working with the district to ensure full access to a harassment-free education for every student going forward," said Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights.

A Tappan Middle School student who is Muslim and Palestinian American went to a counselor's office last November after difficulty working in class, according to a summary.

The boy said the counselor declined to let him get a drink and also replied: "I am not negotiating with a terrorist.”

The counselor's version was slightly different but she acknowledged saying, "I don’t negotiate with terrorists,” according to the government.

The student was offended, and the counselor said she apologized.

“We stand against all forms of racism, hate, discrimination and bias,” the school district said in a statement Tuesday. “When harm is done in our school community, we always take these matters seriously. We do not ignore them. We do not deny them. And we do not neglect to hold people accountable.”

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR, had asked the Education Department to investigate.

“Schools have an affirmative legal duty to ensure that every student can come to school in a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment for learning," CAIR attorney Amy Doukoure said.