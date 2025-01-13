US Education Department fines Michigan college $2.5 million

The U.S. Department of Education has fined Baker College $2.5 million for misrepresenting data about its graduates’ job placement and pay. The fine comes after a department investigation found that the college overstated how well its graduates did.

Baker College enrolls 4,000 students across five campuses in Michigan. The most popular degree is business administration, according to the department's college scorecard , prepared by the Education Department.

But the rate of students who graduate within 8 years is only 24%. Some students graduate with more debt than they need to pay for school, according to a 2022 investigation by the Detroit Free Press and ProPublica .

Marketing materials sent via email claimed the college had a 91% rate of overall career outcomes – without saying what "career outcomes" meant. The investigation found that some of those “outcomes” were actually unpaid, according to the department.

The college’s website also listed salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it presented it as if it was specific to Baker College grads, the department said.

Baker College said in a statement that it did not provide false information.

“The College maintains that we did not commit any misrepresentations and the resolution agreement contains no admission of wrongdoing,” the statement said, adding that the school is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding the Education Department's expectations.

In addition to the fine, the college will be required to submit all marketing materials to the Department of Education for review for three years. The school must also send information to current students and staff about how they can notify the department about misconduct at the school.