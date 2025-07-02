Nessel joins lawsuit over Trump school mental health cuts

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining another lawsuit against President Donald Trump. This time, it targets U.S. Education Department cuts to mental health programs in schools.

In the wake of the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Congress appropriated $1 billion to put more mental health professionals in schools. Those funds were being distributed through grants to school districts and other educational institutions. In Michigan, grant recipients included the Michigan Department of Education, Grand Valley State University, and the Lansing School District.

But in April, the U.S. Department of Education abruptly informed grantees their funding would be discontinued because the program conflicted with Trump administration priorities.

Now, Nessel and attorneys general in more than a dozen other states are suing. They say suddenly rescinding funds that Congress had already appropriated violates federal laws and the Constitution. They want a federal judge to rule it illegal, and issue an injunction to reverse the administration’s cuts.

According to Nessel’s office, there's a shortage of mental health providers in the state, and this “non-continuation decision will worsen these shortages, leaving Michigan students with even less access to essential mental health support in schools.”

“Mental health should be a priority for any administration – especially when it comes to our students,” Nessel said in a statement. “Cutting funding that Congress has already approved isn’t just illegal – it's irresponsible. It will only deepen the mental health crisis in our schools. I will continue fighting to restore these critical resources and ensure Michigan students have the support they need to succeed.”

The lawsuit comes on the heels of the Trump administration abruptly rescinding almost $7 billion in grants distributed through the Department of Education. They fund programs for English language learners, after-school programs, and professional development for educators, among other things.

