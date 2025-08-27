Activists say UM is still trying to punish them for Gaza war protests

Current and former University of Michigan students say they are still being punished by the university for protesting against the war in Gaza.

In 2024, police arrested activists at several on-campus protests. The Michigan Attorney General’s office later dropped criminal charges against the protesters.

At a news conference Wednesday on the Ann Arbor campus, attorney Liz Jacob said the university is continuing to target individuals who took part in protests on campus.

“Folks are facing campus bans, they’re facing weaponized disciplinary proceedings, and they are losing their jobs,” said Jacob. “That is not a campus, that is not a university that is fighting for free speech.”

A university spokesman said the University of Michigan does not comment on individual disciplinary cases in order to protect the confidentiality and privacy of involved individuals.

“Protests are welcome at the University of Michigan, so long as those protests do not infringe on the rights of others, disrupt university operations or threaten the safety of the community. The university has been clear that we will enforce our policies related to protests and expressive activity, and that we will hold individuals accountable for their actions in order to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all,” said Kay Jarvis, U of M's Director of Public Affairs, in a written statement.

But the university’s critics contend U of M’s actions against the Gaza war protesters continue to be unusually harsh.

Michael Mueller graduated from U of M, but he said he still faces discipline from the university for protesting the war.

“The repression from U of M and from the state reflects that these institutions are using any means necessary to maintain their ability to profit from the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people,” said Mueller.

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Public’s broadcast license.