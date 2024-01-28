Michigan could have an official state butterfly soon: the Black swallowtail

You may have seen them munching on the parsley in your garden — black, white, and yellow-green striped caterpillars that pop out squishy orange antennae if you disturb them.

Often referred to as "parsley worms," these critters are not worms at all, but the caterpillars of Papilio polyxenes — the black swallowtail. They're not harmful — in fact, the adults are an important native pollinator of plants and crops, and they could soon be Michigan's official state butterfly.

House Bill 4159 would designate the black swallowtail as Michigan's state butterfly. The effort was started in 2016 by Michigan Garden Clubs, Inc. and the bill is now sponsored by Democratic state Representative Julie Brixie of Meridian Township.

"Michigan is one of only two states that doesn't have a state butterfly. And assigning these state symbols is a great way to get residents — especially kids — interested in our state's diverse wildlife and natural resources," said Brixie.

48 out of 50 states have an official state insect; Michigan and Iowa are the two that do not.

"We worked really closely with a class of young third-graders in Okemos. One of the kids said, 'Don't let us be last!' So they really want us to get our butterfly designation so we aren't the only state out there that doesn't have a state butterfly," Brixie said.

Adobe Stock - ondreicka / Michigan Public A Black swallowtail caterpillar feeding on a dill plant.

Black swallowtails spend their entire life cycle in Michigan, overwintering as pupae. That's another reason why they should be chosen to represent Michigan, according to the Garden Club's website.

The adults have a 3- to 4-inch wingspan. Their wings are black with yellow, blue, and small orange markings. Males have more yellow on their wings, while females have more blue. Like many butterflies, they can be found in sunny, open areas like meadows, fields, forest edges and back yard gardens.

HB 4159 has passed through the House and moved into the Senate, where it awaits a hearing and potentially a vote.

Some of Michigan's other state symbols include the American robin (bird), the Petoskey stone (rock), the brook trout (fish), the painted turtle (reptile), and the white pine (tree).