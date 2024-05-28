Ballot initiative to reverse law on siting renewable energy projects short on signatures

A group working to reverse a state law on siting renewable energy projects says its ballot initiative won't be on the November ballot. Citizens for Local Choice does not have enough signatures for the initiative to be put on the 2024 ballot.

It wants to reverse a law passed last year that gave siting approval for solar and wind farms to the Michigan Public Service Commission rather than local government.

Lester Graham / Michigan Public One of many such signs opposing solar farms in a rural area. Ironically, some of these same areas are dotted with oil wells. (file photo)

Some people say the law passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year amounts to government overreach.

Many townships have rejected plans by farmers or others to lease land for solar arrays or wind turbines. Typically it’s because residential homeowners don’t want the renewable energy projects to “…ruin our rural atmosphere.”

The farmers who can’t lease their land for the projects often consider the situation a matter of violating their private property rights.

Opponents of the ballot initiative say the failure to get enough signatures is not surprising.

“People like clean energy. They get that, you know, clean energy is affordable. It's good for the environment. It's good for our future and our health,” said Nick Dodge, Communications Director with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

Citizens for Local Choice says it now will continue its petition drive with the hope of getting on the 2026 ballot.