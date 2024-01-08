© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New wind farm begins operating in Mid Michigan

Michigan Radio | By Teresa Homsi | WCMU
Published January 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST
The move to renewable energy is resulting in wind turbines and solar farms in rural areas.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
The move to renewable energy is resulting in wind turbines and solar farms in rural areas.

A new wind farm in Gratiot County went online last week. Heartland Farms Wind, made up of 72 wind turbines, will power approximately 80,000 households.

Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson with Consumers, said the latest farm will help the company replace its remaining coal plants.

"We've closed nine coal plants in Michigan in the last decade, and we have three more that will be closing by the middle of next year 2025," Wheeler said. "So projects like Heartland Farms are important because that begins to give us more dependable, renewable energy."

Heartland Farms joins four existing wind farms operated by Consumers, which span Gratiot, Mason, Tuscola and Hillsdale counties.

The combined farms produce enough energy to power 330,000 households when the turbines are turning.

Wheeler said there are no plans to expand the company's wind portfolio, which accounts for 16% of Consumers' electric capacity.

"The five wind projects that we have are important, and we're excited that they're in place," Wheeler said. "Our next phase of our development really will focus more on solar, just because there are more opportunities."

Consumers Energy is among Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change wind energywind farmwind turbines
Teresa Homsi | WCMU
See stories by Teresa Homsi | WCMU
Related Content