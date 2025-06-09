Outdoors enthusiasts asked to prevent spreading invasive pests

Aquatic invasive organisms and plants can be spread from lake to lake by boats.

Moving firewood can result in moving insect pests or fungal diseases that damage or kill trees.

Off-roading on Michigan's trail systems should be followed up by a stop at a car wash.

Even hiking can result in spreading invasive insects or plant seeds.

A lot of people are spending a lot of time outdoors at this point in the year.

The wildfire smoke right now is putting a bit of a damper on that. But after the smoke lifts, keep in mind it’s also the time of year damaging invasive species are spread around by outdoors enthusiasts.

Joanne Foreman, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Invasive Species Program said something as common as hiking can spread invasives pests.

“It’s really important to brush things off, shake things out. Comb through that dog’s hair. Make sure that you’re not bringing anything home or to your next location that might plant itself.”

Foreman said Michigan’s environment and natural resources agencies are reminding everyone they need to be aware that they could be contributing to many of the most severe problems in the natural world without realizing it.

“Leave your firewood at home. Clean that boat when you’re done. Clean that gear when you’re done when you’re out on trails, whether it’s wheeled or on foot. Make sure you’re not moving anything because even though it’s small and tiny, it can start a new infestation. So, just be careful and help us keep our resources beautiful,” she said.

It’s estimated tens of millions of trees have been killed by pests; zebra and quagga mussels have damaged fisheries; and natural areas have been infiltrated by invasive plants such as garlic mustard which, like many invasives, crowds out the native plants.