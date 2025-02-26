“Protection of Michigan’s woods and waters starts with you.” DNR urges public involvement during National Invasive Species Awareness week

It’s National Invasive Species Awareness week , and Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is urging Michiganders to learn more about invasive species prevention.

Michigan has hundreds of non-native species. While many are not harmful, some pose a threat to native ecosystems, state economies, and human health when they spread quickly and outcompete Indigenous species. These non-native species are deemed 'invasive' and include the spotted lanternfly, red swamp crayfish, beech leaf disease, and a variety of carp.

Joanne Foreman is the DNR’s invasive species communications coordinator. She says DNR invasive species management projects and Michigan’s Invasive Species Program (MISP) are partially federally funded. As the Trump Administration continues to withhold funding, those in invasive species management are grappling with funding instability.

“Thinking about the federal partners having to back away at any level is really rocking the foundation of so much of what we do in natural resources,” says Foreman.

In the face of federal firings, grant freezes, and funding cuts, Foreman says community involvement is more important than ever in order to catch invasive species early and protect the state’s natural resources.

“Those people who are concerned about maybe less getting done—this is a great time to step up. You know most work even though it costs money, oftentimes what it also costs is the human resources.”

When it comes to combating invasive species, DNR officials say Michiganders have the power to “travel clean,” “lend a hand,” and “identify and report.” This means cleaning and inspecting outdoor gear when traveling; volunteering and connecting with local Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMAs) ; and learning how to identify and report invasive species.

National Invasive Species Week is an annual event usually held during the last week in February.