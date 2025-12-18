Cougar cubs seen again in the Upper Peninsula; they were last seen in March

State wildlife officials say two cougar cubs last seen nine months ago in the Upper Peninsula have been spotted again.

Back in March, two cougar cubs, estimated to be about two months old, were seen along a road in Ontonagon County. Their mother was nowhere in sight. That raised concerns for the kittens’ survival.

But recently, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources verified a photo taken on December 6 of an adult cougar being followed by two kittens down a snowy trail in central Ontonagon County. The two kittens appear to be approximately one year old.

“This is a historic confirmation for Michigan since it is the first time in over 100 years that verified cougar reproduction has occurred east of the Mississippi River and possible even east of the Missouri River,” said Brian Roell, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist.

Cougar kittens generally stay with their mother for about two years before venturing out on their own.

Michigan is home to very few cougars. And in the past, genetic testing has confirmed the existence of only adult males.