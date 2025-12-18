© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Cougar cubs seen again in the Upper Peninsula; they were last seen in March

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:14 PM EST
An adult cougar walks down a trail in the Upper Peninsula followed by two cougar cubs on December 6, 2025. The DNR verified this photo from a private trail camera by enhancing the image to verify the existence of the three cougars, including the cub bringing up the rear.
Photo courtesy of private landowner
/
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
This photo was taken by a private landowner in the Upper Peninsula in March, 2025.

State wildlife officials say two cougar cubs last seen nine months ago in the Upper Peninsula have been spotted again.

Back in March, two cougar cubs, estimated to be about two months old, were seen along a road in Ontonagon County. Their mother was nowhere in sight. That raised concerns for the kittens’ survival.

But recently, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources verified a photo taken on December 6 of an adult cougar being followed by two kittens down a snowy trail in central Ontonagon County. The two kittens appear to be approximately one year old.

“This is a historic confirmation for Michigan since it is the first time in over 100 years that verified cougar reproduction has occurred east of the Mississippi River and possible even east of the Missouri River,” said Brian Roell, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist.

Cougar kittens generally stay with their mother for about two years before venturing out on their own.

Michigan is home to very few cougars. And in the past, genetic testing has confirmed the existence of only adult males.
Environment & Climate Change cougar
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
