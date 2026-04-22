Raccoon mascots help highlight Michigan’s fifth year of record recycling rates

To kick off Earth Day 2026, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's (EGLE) Material Management Division Director and the Recycling Raccoon Squad gathered to announce that Michigan’s recycling rate has reached a record high for the fifth year in a row.

The state’s recycling rate is now 26% for fiscal year 2026. That’s still below the national average of 32%, but state leaders say progress is steady.

Officials say better access to recycling programs is helping drive that growth. They also say Michigan is on track to reach a 30% recycling rate by 2029.

Tracy Kecskemeti, director of the Materials Management Division at EGLE, called the milestone a major accomplishment for the state.

“Michigan’s recycling rate is the highest it’s ever been for the fifth year in a row… and this is something that we can all be really proud of,” she said.

State leaders say expanding access has played a key role. More communities now have curbside recycling, making it easier for residents to participate.

Kecskemeti also pointed to outreach efforts as a driving force behind the increase.

“A big part of our success is due to education. We know that when we teach people the right way to recycle, we recycle more,” Kecskemeti said.

Last year alone, Michiganders recycled more than 800,000 tons of material. To put that into perspective, Kecskemeti said that amount would weigh as much as ten Mackinac Bridges and could fill multiple major stadiums across the state.

“That material would fill the stadiums for the Detroit Lions, the Michigan Wolverines, the Michigan State Spartans and the entire Detroit Zoo," she said.

Officials say increasing recycling is a key part of the state’s broader climate goals, as Michigan works toward reducing waste and building a more sustainable economy.