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Democrats lay out ambitious proposals to mark Earth Day (though the legislation has dim hopes of passing this year)

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:49 PM EDT
There are sites across Michigan where PFAS contamination has been documented
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Sites across Michigan where PFAS contamination has been documented.

Some Democratic state lawmakers marked Earth Day Wednesday by introducing legislation aimed at addressing environmental issues facing Michigan.

Though the chances of winning passage of the legislation appear dim.

First, lawmakers are introducing a package of bills that they claim would make Michigan a leader in regulating and remediating PFAS pollution. 

PFAS are a family of industrial chemicals linked to serious health problems, including cancer. 

Sandy Wynn-Stelt’s husband died nearly a decade ago from liver cancer. She and her husband were exposed to PFAS chemicals in the water at their west Michigan home. She said she supports the PFAS bill package being introduced this week.

“I told myself I wouldn’t cry today,” Wynn-Stelt told the legislators gathered in the state House building. “I really thank all of you for the work that you’re doing on this. I feel like this is such a comprehensive package that will help everyone in this state.”

Democrats call it “common sense” legislation, but they admit it will likely have a hard time passing the highly partisan Michigan state Legislature this year.  

“Odds are not in our favor for passing this or any other legislation for that matter,” said State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing).

A potentially more ambitious piece of legislation looks to amend the Michigan state Constitution.

If passed by state lawmakers, the proposed joint resolution would be up to Michigan voters to decide if they would approve the so-called green amendment, which would enshrine the right of all Michiganders to a clean and healthy environment.

Supporters say that would give individuals and communities a greater ability to fight for clean water and clean air, a stable climate and healthy ecosystems.  

State Senator Sue Shink (D-Northfield Twp) said Michigan should follow the lead of other states by adding the environmental provision to the state’s Constitution.

“You know, I think if you talk to most people in Michigan, they would say ‘Yeah, we have a right to clean air, we have a right to clean water,'” said Shink. “But then when you go back to the state government, like ah ha, not so fast. That’s why we need it enshrined in the Constitution.”

It is unlikely the green amendment would get the support to pass in the sharply partisan Michigan Legislature.

But one supporter said they will continue to push for the amendment in the years to come. 

Maya van Rossum is the founder of Green Amendments for the Generations. It's a group that supports adding environmental protections to the state Constitution.  

She says advocates are ready for a long fight.

“What I can tell you 100% is that the people of Michigan are going to be coming back year after year after year until they secure their opportunity to vote on this right.”

Three other states (Montana, Pennsylvania and New York) currently have enshrined a form of a green amendment in their state constitutions. 
Tags
Politics & Government PFASclimate changeconstitution
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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