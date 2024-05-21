Governor signs new law aimed at improving access to mental health and substance abuse treatment

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday intended to make mental health and substance abuse treatment more accessible in Michigan.

The law closes loopholes that previously blocked patients from needed treatment.

“It’s basically no quantitative or qualitative limits on mental health and substance use disorder treatment,” said Marianne Huff, the president of the Mental Health Association of Michigan, “It has to be treated the same way as physical health care.”

According to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, approximately 40% of Michiganders with mental health concerns do not seek treatment.

“Mental health care is just as important as physical health care and I am pleased that the governor has signed legislation that will help Michiganders get the care they need to get better and to prioritize their overall wellbeing,” said department Director Anita Fox.

While praising the new law, advocates and Whitmer agree more needs to be done to make mental health and substance abuse treatment even more accessible for people in need in Michigan.