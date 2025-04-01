Measles case confirmed in Kent County — state's second this year

Health authorities in Kent County said Tuesday that they've confirmed the county's first case of measles in more than a decade.

This is Michigan's second known case of 2025, after a case in Oakland County in March.

The Kent County Health Department said in a news release that the new case is an adult who recently traveled abroad before returning to the U.S. and traveling between Michigan and New Jersey.

The health department published a list of places where other people might have been exposed:

The county health department said people who were at any of those locations during the specified times should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Those symptoms include:



High fever (may spike to over 104°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin

Health authorities encouraged any experiencing symptoms to call their healthcare provider before seeking in-person care. Measles is extremely contagious for people who haven't been vaccinated or developed immunity from previous infections.

The Kent County Health Department can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-632-7228. People can call 2-1-1 for support during weekends and evenings.