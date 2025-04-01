© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Measles case confirmed in Kent County — state's second this year

Michigan Public | By Brett Dahlberg
Published April 1, 2025 at 8:23 PM EDT
Digitally-colorized, thin-section transmission electron microscopic image of a single measles virus particle, with the viral nucleocapsid situated underneath the viral envelope, surrounded by surface projections.
CDC/ Cynthia S. Goldsmith; William Bellini, Ph.D.
Digitally-colorized, thin-section transmission electron microscopic image of a single measles virus particle, with the viral nucleocapsid situated underneath the viral envelope, surrounded by surface projections.

Health authorities in Kent County said Tuesday that they've confirmed the county's first case of measles in more than a decade.

This is Michigan's second known case of 2025, after a case in Oakland County in March.

The Kent County Health Department said in a news release that the new case is an adult who recently traveled abroad before returning to the U.S. and traveling between Michigan and New Jersey.

The health department published a list of places where other people might have been exposed:

The county health department said people who were at any of those locations during the specified times should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Those symptoms include:

  • High fever (may spike to over 104°F)
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)
  • Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin
  • A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin

Health authorities encouraged any experiencing symptoms to call their healthcare provider before seeking in-person care. Measles is extremely contagious for people who haven't been vaccinated or developed immunity from previous infections.

The Kent County Health Department can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-632-7228. People can call 2-1-1 for support during weekends and evenings.
Health Measles
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
