A spooky treat for your ears: A playlist of the scariest Michigan podcast episodes

Jodi Westrick
Published October 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
moon among trees
Unsplash

With a chill in the air, seasonal gourds decorating doorsteps, and candy lining store shelves — all signs are pointing to the fact that it's nearly Halloween. And what better way to celebrate than listening to chilling tales — both real and mythical — about our beloved state?

So, pull out your headphones, settle down with a comfy blanket and pumpkin-flavored treats, and dive into our Spooky & Scary playlist of Michigan-featured urban legends and real mysteries. Best listened to in the dark — if you dare!

This post was originally published on October 21, 2019 and updated with a new playlist on October 23, 2025.
Halloween
Jodi Westrick
Jodi is Michigan Public's Director of Digital Audiences, leading and developing the station’s overall digital strategy.
Jodi Westrick
