Rukiya Colvin

Rukiya is a lifelong Detroiter who’s a queer abolitionist, organizer, activist, and writer. They hold a masters in urban planning from Wayne State University and lead The Solutionaries Collective, whose work is rooted in fostering critical connections for interconnectivity with others who are “Solutionaries”. They believe in writing as a tool for liberation and work to find ways of intersecting journalism with grassroots level organizing to mobilize and empower. When joy + pleasure is centered, they can be found enjoying the beauties of nature, spending time with their son and other loved ones, or simply resting.

