© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rukiya Colvin

Community Engagement

Rukiya is a lifelong Detroiter who’s a queer abolitionist, organizer, activist, and writer. They hold a masters in urban planning from Wayne State University and lead The Solutionaries Collective, whose work is rooted in fostering critical connections for interconnectivity with others who are “Solutionaries”. They believe in writing as a tool for liberation and work to find ways of intersecting journalism with grassroots level organizing to mobilize and empower. When joy + pleasure is centered, they can be found enjoying the beauties of nature, spending time with their son and other loved ones, or simply resting.