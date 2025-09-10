The week in MI politics: ‘Fake electors’ charges dismissed, ‘nine bills’ in court, still no budget deal

A Michigan judge dismisses charges against the so-called ‘fake electors’ from the 2020 presidential election, the state Senate’s lawsuit over the state House withholding nine bills adopted last legislative session is in court , and the state legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer appear no closer to a budget deal with exactly three weeks before a possible partial state government shutdown.

Beth LeBlanc, politics reporter at the Detroit News, and Clara Hendrickson, political reporter at the Detroit Free Press, join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week on It’s Just Politics for a Michigan politics week-in-review.

