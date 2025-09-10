© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

The week in MI politics: ‘Fake electors’ charges dismissed, ‘nine bills’ in court, still no budget deal

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published September 10, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT
Meshawn Maddock receives a hug after a Michigan judge dismissed the criminal cases against 15 people accused of acting falsely as electors for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Lansing, Mich.
Paul Sancya
/
The Associated Press
Meshawn Maddock receives a hug after a Michigan judge dismissed the criminal cases against 15 people accused of acting falsely as electors for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 in Lansing, Mich.

A Michigan judge dismisses charges against the so-called ‘fake electors’ from the 2020 presidential election, the state Senate’s lawsuit over the state House withholding nine bills adopted last legislative session is in court, and the state legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer appear no closer to a budget deal with exactly three weeks before a possible partial state government shutdown.

Beth LeBlanc, politics reporter at the Detroit News, and Clara Hendrickson, political reporter at the Detroit Free Press, join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week on It’s Just Politics for a Michigan politics week-in-review.

Get caught up:

Facing state gov’t shutdown, MI Dems say GOP bathroom bill is budget distraction

Five weeks past budget deadline, GOP Speaker Hall looks to push other leaders out of negotiations

GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill takes ‘dramatic’ bite out of state budget. Implications are massive.

This is “not normal.” Budget inaction leaves Lansing a complete mess.

And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
