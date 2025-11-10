© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Your Stories: A Glen Arbor Ghost

By Mike Blank
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:47 AM EST
In response to our episode on the Michigan Dogman, listener Linda Alice Dewey of Leelanau County wrote to us about her supernatural encounter that originated from a secluded cemetery in Glen Arbor. The interaction resulted in a spirit-driven book written by Dewey and co-authored by a ghost.

Want to submit a question to On Hand?:

Mike Blank
Mike Blank is a producer and editor for Stateside.
