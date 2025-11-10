Your Stories: A Glen Arbor Ghost
In response to our episode on the Michigan Dogman, listener Linda Alice Dewey of Leelanau County wrote to us about her supernatural encounter that originated from a secluded cemetery in Glen Arbor. The interaction resulted in a spirit-driven book written by Dewey and co-authored by a ghost.
Check out the Dogman episode here.
