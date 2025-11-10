Your Stories: A Glen Arbor Ghost

In response to our episode on the Michigan Dogman, listener Linda Alice Dewey of Leelanau County wrote to us about her supernatural encounter that originated from a secluded cemetery in Glen Arbor. The interaction resulted in a spirit-driven book written by Dewey and co-authored by a ghost.

Check out the Dogman episode here.

Want to submit a question to On Hand?:



Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund