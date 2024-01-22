Stateside Podcast: Reforming MI's juvenile justice system

Unlike for adults facing criminal charges in Michigan, there’s no centralized structure for juvenile public defense. In some cases, children face charges with no attorney at all.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we looked into the state of public legal defense in the juvenile justice system in Michigan and into House Bill 4630, which would provide funding for indigent defense for juveniles.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Loren Khogali , executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan

, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan Nathan Triplett, director of public policy and government affairs for the State Bar Association, and board president

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]