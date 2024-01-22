© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Reforming MI's juvenile justice system

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published January 22, 2024 at 3:49 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

Unlike for adults facing criminal charges in Michigan, there’s no centralized structure for juvenile public defense. In some cases, children face charges with no attorney at all.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we looked into the state of public legal defense in the juvenile justice system in Michigan and into House Bill 4630, which would provide funding for indigent defense for juveniles.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Loren Khogali, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan
  • Nathan Triplett, director of public policy and government affairs for the State Bar Association, and board president

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside criminal justicejuvenile justicemichigan state senate
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes