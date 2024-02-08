Stateside Podcast: What the conviction of Jennifer Crumbley means, Pt. 1

This week, an Oakland County jury convicted Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford school shooter, on four charges of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four students. To be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a person must show gross negligence, a willful indifference to known risks. This verdict is rare, as it is uncommon for a prosecutor to charge a parent with a homicide offense committed by their child.

Stateside spoke with Eve Brensike Primus, a professor at Michigan Law with a focus on criminal procedure and the training of public defenders, about the details of this verdict.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Eve Brensike Primus, professor at Michigan Law

