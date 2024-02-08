© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What the conviction of Jennifer Crumbley means, Pt. 1

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:26 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Attorney Shannon Smith, left, stands next to defendant Jennifer Crumbley during her trial, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. A Michigan jury on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, has found Crumbley, a school shooter’s mother, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a groundbreaking trial to determine whether she has any responsibility in the deaths of four students in 2021.
Carlos Osorio
/
AP Photo
Attorney Shannon Smith, left, stands next to defendant Jennifer Crumbley during her trial, Monday, February 5, 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan. A Michigan jury on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, found Crumbley, a school shooter’s mother, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a groundbreaking trial to determine whether she has any responsibility in the deaths of four students in 2021.

This week, an Oakland County jury convicted Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford school shooter, on four charges of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four students. To be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a person must show gross negligence, a willful indifference to known risks. This verdict is rare, as it is uncommon for a prosecutor to charge a parent with a homicide offense committed by their child.

Stateside spoke with Eve Brensike Primus, a professor at Michigan Law with a focus on criminal procedure and the training of public defenders, about the details of this verdict.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Eve Brensike Primus, professor at Michigan Law

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside oxford high school shootinginvoluntary manslaughterHomicide
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
Latest Episodes