Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Wolves, moose, and ice melt on Isle Royale

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 20, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Almost all of Michigan's 700 wolves are in the Upper Peninsula.
MI DNR
Isle Royale – Lake Superior’s island National Park – is a naturalist's playground. It’s home to an estimated 30 odd wolves and nearly 1000 moose – all protected from hunting. For decades now, a team of researchers have been surveying the wolf and moose populations, but this winter – with record breaking warm weather – the census did not go as planned.

On this episode of the podcast we looked at the impacts of ice melt on Isle Royale's wolves and moose populations.

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

Rolf Peterson, research professor in Forest Resources and Environmental Science at Michigan Technological University

Stateside Isle Royalenational parkswolvesmooselake icewinter weather
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
