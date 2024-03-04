Stateside Podcast: MI received an opioid epidemic settlement. Now what?

Michigan is set to receive around $1.5 billion dollars over the next 18 years from a settlement with pharmaceutical companies that produce and distribute opioids. Half of the money coming to the state will be distributed to local governments. Now, with money rolling in, counties and municipalities are trying to figure out how to spend it.

Robin Erb, health reporter for Bridge Michigan

