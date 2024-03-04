© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MI received an opioid epidemic settlement. Now what?

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

Michigan is set to receive around $1.5 billion dollars over the next 18 years from a settlement with pharmaceutical companies that produce and distribute opioids. Half of the money coming to the state will be distributed to local governments. Now, with money rolling in, counties and municipalities are trying to figure out how to spend it.

GUEST FEATURED ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Robin Erb, health reporter for Bridge Michigan

Tags
Stateside opioid crisisopioid lawsuitaddictionrecovery
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
