© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The Plot thickens

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:16 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Interior of the state Capitol's rotunda.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio

Just before the 2020 presidential election, some big news hit Michigan: a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer from a paramilitary group. Areport from the news website The Intercept looked into the FBI records of the case and tells an even more complicated story. The actions of a key informant in the case raises some big questions and points to flaws in the FBI’s investigation.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Trevor Aaronson, contributing writer for The Intercept
  • Eric L. VanDussen, videographer & freelance journalist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes