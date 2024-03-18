Stateside Podcast: The Plot thickens

Just before the 2020 presidential election, some big news hit Michigan: a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer from a paramilitary group. Areport from the news website The Intercept looked into the FBI records of the case and tells an even more complicated story. The actions of a key informant in the case raises some big questions and points to flaws in the FBI’s investigation.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Trevor Aaronson , contributing writer for The Intercept

, contributing writer for The Intercept Eric L. VanDussen, videographer & freelance journalist



[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]