Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How a legless bug threatens Michigan's forests

By Laura Weber Davis,
Olivia Mouradian
Published April 3, 2024 at 11:49 AM EDT
A Hemlock woolly adelgid infestation on the underside of hemlock needles. The insect leaves behind white, cottony masses as it feeds and defecates.
Adobe Stock - ondreicka
/
Michigan Radio
Last month, the state confirmed detection of an invasive pest in our national forests that could pose a major threat to our tree stands: the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid. Officials said that the invasive species is in the Huron-Manistee National Forest as well as in other locations. This insect is a threat to more than 170 million hemlock trees in Michigan forests, and could spread beyond forests if not managed properly.

Professor Deborah McCullough is an entomologist with Michigan State University, and came on Stateside to discuss this species and how it’s being controlled.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Deborah McCullough, professor of forest entomology at the Department of Entomology Michigan State University

Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
