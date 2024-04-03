Stateside Podcast: How a legless bug threatens Michigan's forests

Last month, the state confirmed detection of an invasive pest in our national forests that could pose a major threat to our tree stands: the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid. Officials said that the invasive species is in the Huron-Manistee National Forest as well as in other locations. This insect is a threat to more than 170 million hemlock trees in Michigan forests, and could spread beyond forests if not managed properly.

Professor Deborah McCullough is an entomologist with Michigan State University, and came on Stateside to discuss this species and how it’s being controlled.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Deborah McCullough, professor of forest entomology at the Department of Entomology Michigan State University

