© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: DOJ reaches settlement with survivors of Nassar's abuse

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, on Sept. 15, 2021. Nassar was charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan.
Saul Loeb
/
Pool via AP
U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, on Sept. 15, 2021. Nassar was charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced a $138.7 million settlement to over 100 survivors for the FBI's failure to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016. The FBI’s inaction allowed Nassar to continue abusing his patients for another year before his arrest.

In 2015 USA Gymnastics approached the FBI with information about three people who said that they were assaulted by Nassar. The FBI only interviewed one of them, Olympian McKayla Maroney. In 2021 at a Senate hearing, Maroney described the cold disregard FBI agents had for the trauma she had experienced and shared with them.

By the time Nassar was arrested by the Michigan State Police in 2016, it had been a year since the FBI was first notified of his sexual misconduct. In the span of that year, USA Gymnastics allowed Nassar to quietly retire as the team doctor for the U.S. women's national gymnastics team. No one from USA Gymnastics or the FBI informed authorities in Michigan of the complaints against him, enabling Nassar to continue working as a sports doctor at Michigan State.

Michigan Public reporter Kate Wells came on the Stateside podcast to cover the details of what the FBI did and did not do with these allegations, how Nassar was eventually arrested, and how some survivors are feeling about how these lawsuits have played out.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Kate Wells, reporter for Michigan Public

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside Larry NassarFBI investigationnassar lawsuit
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
Latest Episodes