Stateside Podcast: How media shapes perception of protest

Over the past few months, encampments and protests on college campuses have been a constant in the headlines. Students are demanding that their universities divest from weapons manufacturers and other companies with ties to the Israeli state.

Over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the bombardment of Gaza began.

Danielle Brown, associate professor of journalism at Michigan State University, studies media representations of protest and said that news coverage focused on disruption can sway they way we perceive these protests.

"The coverage is really important," Brown said. "Time and time again over the past decade we found that only about five to ten people even see a protest, so the coverage really matters in how people understand it."

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, Danielle Brown walked us through how news media shapes public narratives around dissent. Plus, she got into what journalists should consider in reporting more holistic stories about protest.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Danielle K. Brown, 1855 Community & Urban Journalism Professorship and associate professor at Michigan State University

