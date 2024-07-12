Stateside Podcast: Hamtramck bar offers spellbinding sips

The next time you're out for cocktails with friends, consider making the trip out to The Black Salt bar in Hamtramck. In addition to chill vibes and some of today's most popular cocktails or non-alcoholic mocktails, The Black Salt offers several drinks that come with a spell kit for adventurous customers.

"There are a lot of different cocktail books that exist that play with this idea, but there's never really been a brick and mortar bar" said owner Zoey Ashwood.

Ashwood grew up Catholic, but now identifies as pagan. After several years experimenting with mindfulness magic and rituals of her own while out enjoying a cocktail, Ashwood started thinking about opening her own bar. The idea went viral when she posted about it on social media. "That was kind of the support I needed to jump into it." Ashwood said.

When a customer orders a spell kit with their drink, they might get some herbs, gemstones, or a candle and matches. All the spell kits also include a handmade altar and instructions for performing the ritual.

Most of the spells are designed with the bar as a starting point, and include take-home instructions as well. All in all, The Black Salt is about providing the tools for people who visit to explore something new.

"Spells are a very physical way of telling your conscious and subconscious mind: 'This is what I am setting'... And they can be very powerful, but we give the guests the tools, so it's really up to the individual how they take that in and what they do with it." Ashwood said.

Hear the full conversation with Zoey Ashwood on the Stateside podcast.

