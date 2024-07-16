Stateside: The children's tale of cottage critters

Mary Scholl wrote The Empty House about 60 years ago. It was just published this May. Scholl joined Stateside to talk about living on Beaver Island, growing up at her grandparent's cottage in Northern Michigan, writing her book, and how it was brought back to life after decades in the dark. Mary's book is a celebration of relationships, exploration, and the cozy comforts of home.

As Mary's friend once advised, "Before you kick the bucket, go to Beaver Island." Visitors might consider bringing The Empty House along.

Readers and listeners alike can visit Mary Scholl at the Beaver Island Toy Museum, which she started with her husband. The Empty House is published through Mission Point Press.