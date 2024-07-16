© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: The children's tale of cottage critters

By Aaron Bush
Published July 16, 2024 at 8:03 PM EDT
Mary Scholl walks her dog
Mary Scholl
/
Mary Scholl
Mary Scholl and her dog, Bombadil

Mary Scholl wrote The Empty House about 60 years ago. It was just published this May. Scholl joined Stateside to talk about living on Beaver Island, growing up at her grandparent's cottage in Northern Michigan, writing her book, and how it was brought back to life after decades in the dark. Mary's book is a celebration of relationships, exploration, and the cozy comforts of home.

As Mary's friend once advised, "Before you kick the bucket, go to Beaver Island." Visitors might consider bringing The Empty House along.

Readers and listeners alike can visit Mary Scholl at the Beaver Island Toy Museum, which she started with her husband. The Empty House is published through Mission Point Press.

Stateside Beaver Islandchildren's bookstravelpublishingbooks
Aaron Bush
Aaron Bush is a production assistant with Stateside and a PhD candidate at the University of Michigan's joint program in English and Education.
Latest Episodes