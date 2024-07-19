Stateside Podcast: "Bird Box" author brings new psychological scares

If you're a thriller reader, it's time to add another book to your to-read list this summer. Josh Malerman, Michigan-based author of Bird Box and Malorie joins the Stateside podcat today to tell us a bit more about his most recent book.

Incidents Around the House follows eight-year-old Bela as she grows up in a troubled household. To make matters worse, Bela is the only person who can see a disquieting spirit she refers to as "Other Mommy." Malerman typically writes his novels to music, and decided to experiment with writing his latest work in total silence.

Thanks to this technique, an uneasy quiet runs through much of the story. With Incidents Around the House Malerman said he worked hard to create an "undercurrent of dread" throughout the story. His newest book focuses on subtlety and slowly building horror. "The minute you do an explosion of color in a gory scene, they might be exciting moments, memorable moments, but you also risk losing that tension," Malerman said.

Hear the full conversation with Josh Malerman on the Stateside podcast.

