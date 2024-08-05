© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan primary primer

Published August 5, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
American at a polling booth
rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com
/
340508644
American at a polling booth

The It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta returns with a panel discussion about this wild presidential election cycle, and a peep into the Democratic and Republican primary elections this week for U.S. Senate.

GUESTS:

  • Zoe Clark, co-host of It's Just Politics, Michigan Public
  • Rick Pluta, co-host of It's Just Politics, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Adrian Hemmond, Democratic strategist, Grassroots Midwest
  • John Sellek, Republican strategist, Harbor Strategic

---

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode byBlue Dot Sessions.

Stateside
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes