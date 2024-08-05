Stateside Podcast: Michigan primary primer
The It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta returns with a panel discussion about this wild presidential election cycle, and a peep into the Democratic and Republican primary elections this week for U.S. Senate.
GUESTS:
- Zoe Clark, co-host of It's Just Politics, Michigan Public
- Rick Pluta, co-host of It's Just Politics, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Adrian Hemmond, Democratic strategist, Grassroots Midwest
- John Sellek, Republican strategist, Harbor Strategic
---
Music in this episode byBlue Dot Sessions.