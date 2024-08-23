© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: IPR's Points North podcast on the story of Anishinaabemowin in Michigan

By Daniel Wanschura,
Yesenia Zamora
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:26 AM EDT
Kenny Pheasant teacher of the Great Lakes' original language, Anishinaabemowin
Dan Wanschura / Points North
/
Dan Wanschura / Points North
Kenny Pheasant teacher of the Great Lakes' original language, Anishinaabemowin

At just 14 years of age, Kenny Pheasant has found himself teaching the endangered Indigenous language, Anishinaabemowin, when working his first job at a small grocery store on Manitoulin Island. Pheasant is Anishinaabe and belongs to the Wiikwemkoong First Nation, and one of a few individuals who speak Anishinaabemowin fluently.

While the language is spoken by few, Pheasant has been teaching his native language for over 54 years, and has made it his life’s mission to get more individuals to learn and speak the unique Great Lakes’ original language.

See the full conversation with Kenny Pheasant on the Points North podcast... and subscribe!

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dan Wanschura, Host and Executive Producer of Points North
  • Kenny Pheasant, teacher of the Great Lakes’ original language, Anishinaabemowin
