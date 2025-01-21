Stateside Podcast: Complications with restarting the Palisades nuclear powerplant

The Palisades nuclear plant is in Michigan, right on the shore of Lake Michigan, just south of South Haven. It stopped operations in 2022. The company that was in charge of decommissioning Palisades has decided instead to try to reopen it. The goal is to reopen sometime this fall. But after a meeting last week with the nuclear regulatory commission, that timeline is a little bit in question.

GUEST:

Dustin Dwyer, reporter, Michigan Public