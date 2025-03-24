TWTS: When word nerds fight crimes

A linguistics degree probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when considering how to pursue a career in crime scene investigation. However, that's exactly what you need to break into the emerging field of forensic linguistics, in which language analysis is used to solve crimes.

Forensic linguists use their language expertise to analyze linguistic evidence in legal settings, including criminal and sometimes civil cases. They often focus on authorship, looking for language patterns that reveal unique style features, as well as distinctions of dialect or region.

Roger Shuy, a now-retired professor from Georgetown University, is thought of largely as a trailblazer in this field. One of his most famous cases involved a kidnapping in Illinois during the 1970s. The kidnapper left behind ransom notes with unusual spellings, which Shuy believed were intended to mislead investigators. However, one particular phrase caught his attention: “Put it in the green trash can on the devil strip at the corner of 18th and Carlson.”

A "devil strip" is the narrow patch of grass between the street and the sidewalk. You might call it a “tree lawn,” “parkway,” or “tree belt,” but if you call it a “devil strip,” you're likely from Akron, Ohio. Shuy’s knowledge of regional language differences led him to ask investigators if any of their suspects was an educated man born in Akron. Sure enough, they did, and the suspect confessed when they confronted him.

Another famous case where forensic linguistics played a crucial role was that of Ted Kaczynski, the "Unabomber." Kaczynski's manifesto and personal letters both contained the phrase “you can’t eat your cake and have it too." This distinctive reversal of the common idiom “you can’t have your cake and eat it too" helped investigators identify Kaczynski.

Keep an eye on the news, and maybe you’ll hear about other ways in which linguistics is being used in forensic investigation. Maybe you'll be inspired to use forensic linguistics to break into the world of true crime podcasting. Let us know if you do, because we're totally here for it.