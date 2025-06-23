Peace walk in Oakland County calls for end to Gaza blockade

A coalition of eight peace and justice organizations from Metro Detroit gathered in Oakland County Saturday for a silent peace walk calling on Michigan’s congressional delegation to help end Israel's blockade of Gaza.

Wearing black in mourning, participants marched silently along Woodward Avenue to honor the tens of thousands of children killed or injured since Israel's war in Gaza began in 2023.

Zena Issa Protesters laid out white shrouded figures to represent the children killed in Gaza.

Israel declared war on Hamas after Hamas-led attacks killed killed around 1,200 people and took 251 hostages in 2023.

Israel has said it’s acting in self defense. International organizations, including the United Nations, say its response has been disproportionate.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says reports from Gaza indicate more than 50,000 children have been killed or injured there during the conflict.

An Israeli blockade has prevented food, clean water, medicine, and other essential supplies from entering Gaza, where more than two million people are living under increasingly dire conditions, the United Nations has said.

Don Greenspon, a member of Huntington Woods Citizens for Cease Fire, said the event was meant to amplify calls from around the world for an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The purpose of the event is to stop the siege of Gaza, to show our solidarity with people all around the world that have [been] doing similar events," he said.

Elissa Driker is also a member of one of the organizing groups. She emphasized the importance of standing together in peaceful resistance.

“To end the blockade, which I think is the most cruel and inhumane action. And I think the message is solidarity and community is the way forward. So peaceful protest, solidarity, community.”

The demonstration is part of a global movement calling for immediate humanitarian access to Gaza and a permanent ceasefire. Organizers said similar actions were taking place in cities around the world.

The Huntington Woods event, called the Peace Walk for Gaza, was organized by groups including Coalition Against Genocide, Friends of Sabeel North America, a Christian Voice for Palestine, Huntington Woods Peace Group, Huntington Woods Citizens for Cease Fire, Jewish Voice for Peace, Suburban Connections for Collective Liberation, Women in Black: For Peace, Against War, and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Organizers said the walk was not only about raising awareness but also about pressuring lawmakers to take legislative action to support resolutions calling for a ceasefire and lifting the blockade.