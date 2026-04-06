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That's What They Say

TWTS: Fore! It's a lightning round

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published April 6, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

Once again, it’s time to tackle a few questions that don’t quite require a full segment but are still too interesting to pass up. This week’s batch includes one from Katy Friend, who asked why a certain kind of blanket is called a “throw.”

The explanation is fairly straightforward. A “throw blanket” is something you casually toss over a sofa or chair. The earliest recorded use of “throw” in this sense appears in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1887, referring to a shawl that could be thrown over the shoulders.

Around the same time, "throw" began showing up in reference to spreads or coverlets for furniture. At the time, terms like “throw over” or “throw about" were also in circulation.

The idea of a "throw" now goes beyond shawls and blankets. We also have throw rugs, which are typically small and movable, as well as throw cushions or throw pillows. In all these cases, “throw” suggests a piece of decor that can be nonchalantly tossed or scattered without much fuss.

In this week’s lightning round, we also answered questions about the golf term “fore” and the phrase “one of the only.” To hear those answers, listen to the audio above.

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Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
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