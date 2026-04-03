Helicopter drops thousands of marshmallows to kick off Easter weekend

If you saw marshmallows falling from the sky Friday morning, you weren’t imagining it.

A helicopter flew over two Wayne County parks, raining down thousands of marshmallows and sending kids racing to gather as many as they could.

The event marks the return of Wayne County Parks’ annual Marshmallow Drop. The decades-long tradition kicks off Easter weekend in a unique way.

#waynecounty #easterweekend ♬ original sound - Michigan Public @michiganpublic Thousands of marshmallows rained down over two Wayne County parks Friday morning, kicking off Easter weekend in a sweet way. It’s part of Wayne County Parks’ annual Marshmallow Drop, a decades-long tradition for the park system. Jennie Norton brought her kids to the drop at a recreation area in Westland. For her the event is a family tradition. "I remember going to the marshmallow drop as a kid, and it's very nostalgic for me,” Norton says. “And how often do you get to see a helicopter dropping marshmallows from the sky?" Once the marshmallows are collected, kids trade them in for prizes. A few lucky finds are worth even bigger rewards. Find this story and more at michiganpublic.org #marshmallows

This year’s drops took place at Elizabeth Park in Trenton and Nankin Mills Park in Westland, where families gathered for the event.

At Nankin Mills Park, children filled the field in anticipation, waiting for the helicopter to pass overhead and release the marshmallows.

Jennie Norton attended the event with her kids and said the Marshmallow Drop is a tradition for her family.

“I remember going to the Marshmallow Drop as a kid, and it's very nostalgic for me,” Norton said. “How often do you get to see a helicopter dropping marshmallows from the sky?”

After the scramble, kids turn in the marshmallows they collect for prizes.

While most receive small rewards, a few lucky finds are worth bigger prizes.

“It's unique. It's fun. It's exciting,” Norton added. “A lot of people say it's too crazy, but if you just hold your kids' hands, it's not too bad.”

