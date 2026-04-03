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Flint cracks down on illegal dumping, again

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published April 3, 2026 at 7:37 PM EDT
An abandoned, fire-damaged house with charred walls and a collapsing porch is filled with a large pile of old tires. In the foreground, a red and black sign reads "Fight blight" and offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Flint.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
People living across the street from the mayor's news conference said the blighted home became a magnet for illegal dumping two years ago after it was gutted by fire.

Flint officials are relaunching a campaign to crackdown on illegal dumping in the city. The city is offering cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest for illegal dumping. 

Mayor Sheldon Neeley held a news conference Friday, in front of a burned out northside house, filled with hundreds of old tires. 

An adult male in a tan blazer speaks at a podium featuring the City of Flint, Michigan seal. He is flanked by a sign language interpreter in a brown coat and three men in uniform. They stand before a severely fire-damaged, two-story wooden house with charred siding and broken windows.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
City officials pose in front of an illegal dumping ground at a damaged, vacant house.

Neeley said the crackdown is aimed at individuals, and companies that treat the city of Flint like a dumping ground.

 “You are not going to be allowed to do business in this city anymore,” Neeley said of businesses caught dumping in the city.

“We’re working on our city ordinances to shut you down and also our state laws to keep you closed," he said.

Flint's illegal dumping crackdown started in 2020.

Flint police are hoping to use cash rewards and ring phone videos to catch illegal dumpers. Flint Police Chief Terence Green says those caught illegal dumping will pay a high price.

“Any vehicle used, any type of apparatus used to illegally dump, we’re seizing ’em on the spot, we’re impounding it and we’ll seek civil forfeiture against that vehicle,” Green told reporters Friday.

People living across the street said the blighted home became a magnet for illegal dumping two years ago after it was gutted by fire.
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Community flint blightblightdumpingillegal dumping
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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