Flint cracks down on illegal dumping, again

Flint officials are relaunching a campaign to crackdown on illegal dumping in the city. The city is offering cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest for illegal dumping.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley held a news conference Friday, in front of a burned out northside house, filled with hundreds of old tires.

Steve Carmody / Michigan Public City officials pose in front of an illegal dumping ground at a damaged, vacant house.

Neeley said the crackdown is aimed at individuals, and companies that treat the city of Flint like a dumping ground.

“You are not going to be allowed to do business in this city anymore,” Neeley said of businesses caught dumping in the city.

“We’re working on our city ordinances to shut you down and also our state laws to keep you closed," he said.

Flint's illegal dumping crackdown started in 2020.

Flint police are hoping to use cash rewards and ring phone videos to catch illegal dumpers. Flint Police Chief Terence Green says those caught illegal dumping will pay a high price.

“Any vehicle used, any type of apparatus used to illegally dump, we’re seizing ’em on the spot, we’re impounding it and we’ll seek civil forfeiture against that vehicle,” Green told reporters Friday.

People living across the street said the blighted home became a magnet for illegal dumping two years ago after it was gutted by fire.