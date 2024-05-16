First lady, second gentleman stump for Biden-Harris campaign in Marquette

Nicole Walton / WNMU First lady Jill Biden speaks at a campaign event in Marquette on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

MARQUETTE, MI — First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stumped in Marquette Thursday on behalf of the Women for Biden-Harris campaign.

They spoke to more than 100 residents at the Ore Dock Brewery about the upcoming election. Emhoff said more women need to be in leadership positions, and they also need to maintain control over their reproductive freedoms.

“I have an 83-year-old mother. I have a 24-year-old daughter. How is it possible that we’re going to have a world where my 83-year-old mother would have more rights than my 24-year-old daughter. That is completely wrong and it’s unacceptable and we must change it.”

The first lady said President Joe Biden is relying on the voting strength of women to win the election.

“When our bodies are on the line, when our daughters’ futures are at stake, when our country and its freedoms hang in the balance, we women are immovable and unstoppable," she said.

Biden and Emhoff then traveled to the eastern Upper Peninsula to meet with the Bay Mills Indian Community and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. They’ll tour the Soo Locks on Friday.