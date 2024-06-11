Small businesses and nonprofits oppose proposed child care funding changes

Small businesses and non-profit groups say they are opposed to legislative proposals which they claim would further cripple Michigan’s child care industry.

State House and Senate bills are intended to improve access to child care by, among other things, increasing pay for child care workers. Another proposal would eliminate the 30% of funds allocated to private providers through the Great Start Readiness Program, to pay for free preschool for 4-year-olds in Michigan.

Grand Rapids child care provider Chana Edmond-Verley said the proposals would close day care centers, not expand them.

“Wouldn’t it be a shame to accidently, unknowingly, go backwards in progress,” said Edmond-Verly.

According to the coalition, there are only enough child care spots for less than a third of Michigan children under the age of 6 years old.

The coalition is calling on the Legislature to back Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal. They say it would increase state funding, but not force childcare providers to greatly increase what they charge.