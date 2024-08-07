© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scholten beats primary challenger, will face Paul Hudson in general election for 3rd District

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:54 AM EDT
Hillary Scholten stands in front of a blue wall, smiling broadly and holding a sheet of white pape. In front of her are a row of microphones attached to a tripod.
Dustin Dwyer
Hillary Scholten speaks to supporters in Grand Rapids following her victory in the 3rd Congressional District race in 2022.

Hillary Scholten, the first-term Democratic Congresswoman from Grand Rapids, survived the first primary challenge of her political career Tuesday in convincing fashion.

Preliminary results from Tuesday’s race showed Scholten beating challenger Salim Al Shatel with around 10 times his vote total.

Al-Shatel is an entrepreneur who grew up in West Michigan and said he entered the race after helping in Scholten’s campaign in 2022.

Scholten is the first woman to represent Grand Rapids in Congress, and she was the first Democrat in half a century to win the seat that includes the city.

The Republican primary for the seat was much closer. With 56% of precincts in the district reporting results early Wednesday morning, East Grand Rapids attorney Paul Hudson had a nearly 5,000 vote lead over Michael Markey Jr., and the Associated Press projected Hudson as the winner. He previously ran for Michigan Supreme Court, and he was an attorney for Miller Canfield, a law firm where Scholten herself once worked in Grand Rapids.

Hudson and Scholten will face off in the November general election.
Tags
Politics & Government Election 2024Hillary Scholten3rd congressional district
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer
Related Content