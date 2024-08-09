© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
50th Anniversary of only Michigander, Gerald R. Ford, to become President

Michigan Public | By Zoe Clark,
Steve Carmody
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Gerald R. Ford becoming President of the United States. It was an incredibly turbulent time in American history after the resignation of President Richard Nixon in the summer of 1974.

President Ford was - and is - the only President from Michigan and in Ann Arbor the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan is named for him. Michigan Public’s Political Director Zoe Clark sat down at the school with Ford School Dean Celeste Watkins-Hayes and Jenna Bednar, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy to talk about Ford’s legacy fifty years on.

Tags
Politics & Government gerald ford
