Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield joins city's mayoral race

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield asked supporters Tuesday night to join her in what she called a history-making effort to become the city’s first female mayor.

Sheffield has served on the City Council for the past 11 years, which she and her supporters touted as evidence she would be able to hit the ground running as mayor.

Sheffield cited her accomplishments as a Council member, which she said includes eviction defense and right-to-legal-counsel programs. She said the city’s next chapter should focus on ensuring that all Detroit residents and all parts of the city can reach their full potential.

“Will you join me in making history? Will you join me in building on the success that we've all worked for? Will you join me and remind the world that Detroit is the greatest city on Earth?” Sheffield asked a cheering crowd of supporters at a Detroit union hall.

Sheffield said Detroit has come a long way in the past decade. Ten years ago, the city was just exiting municipal bankruptcy, and regaining local control from a state-appointed emergency manager.

Sheffield stressed that Detroit’s “next chapter” is about building on that progress, and spreading the prosperity that now exists in corners of the city to all Detroiters. “Together, Detroit, we can grow our population, rebuild our neighborhoods so that people not only want to work and play, but also live and raise their families here,” she said.

Sheffield joins what looks likely to be a crowded field to replace current Mayor Mike Duggan. Four other potential candidates have formed official committees to fundraise and explore running for Detroit mayor. Duggan announced that he’s stepping down as mayor after his third term to run for Michigan governor as an independent.

